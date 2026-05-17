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Residential properties with garden for sale in Uzda, Belarus

;
houses
10
1 property total found
in Uzda, Belarus
Uzda, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, outb…
$31,150
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