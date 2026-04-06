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Monthly rent of shops in Uzda District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 132 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Shop 132 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent a shopping pavilion with an area of 132 m2, located in the city of Uzda, Partizansk…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 132 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Shop 132 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent a shopping pavilion with an area of 132 m2, located in the city of Uzda, Partizansk…
$1,716
per month
Leave a request
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Realting.com
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