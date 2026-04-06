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Monthly rent of industrial premises in Uzda District, Belarus

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Manufacture 70 m² in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 70 m²
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
The premises of 70m2, 100m2 and 320m2 are rented in a brick production building in Mikolka, …
$140
per month
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