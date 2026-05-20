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Houses with garden for sale in Urechcha, Belarus

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1 property total found
House in Urechcha, Belarus
House
Urechcha, Belarus
Area 77 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in 1970 in Ureche. Wall material: cinder block; extensio…
$27,500
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