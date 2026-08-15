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Pool Houses for sale in Svislac, Belarus

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House in Svislac, Belarus
House
Svislac, Belarus
Area 188 m²
Three-level house 188 m2 with 5 rooms and a plot of 13 acres ❤️Spacious family house in the …
$222,513
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