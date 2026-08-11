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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Svislach District, Belarus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Svislach, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Svislach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Bright and cozy apartment for rent with a convenient location in the city! Ideal for busines…
$52
per night
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Agency
Arendom - Daily rental accommodation
Languages
Русский
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