Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svislach District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Svislach District, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 384 m² in Niazbodzicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 384 m²
Niazbodzicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy manor with a bath in the forest on the shore of the lake 80 km. from Grodno.Location an…
$290,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go