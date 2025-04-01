Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svietlahorsk District
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Svietlahorsk District, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
The plot is in a great location. Only 20-25 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, good approach…
$12,000
Plot of land in Navasady, Belarus
Plot of land
Navasady, Belarus
It's time to buy a plot. ❤️ A flat land plot of 10 acres in the garden partnership "Shilino"…
$3,000
Plot of land in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
$3,000
Plot of land in Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
$16,500
Plot of land in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Land plot for sale in the village of Starina_______________In the picturesque village of Sta…
$13,900
Plot of land in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
$80,000
Plot of land in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Incorrect, mothballed capital structure at the foundation stage in the Maloritsky district. …
$2,500
Plot of land in Brest, Belarus
Plot of land
Brest, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Uncompleted preserved capital structure at the foundation stage in Brest. General.SNB - 70.0…
$41,000
Plot of land in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
A plot with a house just 10 km from MKAD ❤️ Land plot with an excellent house in the garden …
$53,700
Plot of land in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale plot in ST "Shoe-ray". An evenly maintained plot of more than 8 acres.Convenient lo…
$8,000
Plot of land in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
`Oleshniki`liysky district of the Minsk region. The site is located in the beautiful and e…
$4,500
Plot of land in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot number 6.3., 11 acres in ST "Telepashnya" 17 km from MKAD Myadel direction or 20 km fro…
$28,000
