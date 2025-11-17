Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svietlahorsk District
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Svietlahorsk District, Belarus

сommercial property
3
1 property total found
Shop 90 m² in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Shop 90 m²
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
$29,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go