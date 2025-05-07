Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Stowbtsy, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 311 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsy. …
$90,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
A atmospheric residential building is sold, located on the banks of the Neman River, in the …
$74,000
Leave a request
