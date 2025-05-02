Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

3
2 properties total found
Manufacture 1 354 m² in Navakolasava, Belarus
Manufacture 1 354 m²
Navakolasava, Belarus
Area 1 354 m²
Floor 1/1
Two production buildings or operating joinery ( production of Euro windows, doors, any wood …
Price on request
Manufacture 3 487 m² in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Manufacture 3 487 m²
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 3 487 m²
Floor 2/2
The base is sold at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsi, st. Septembe…
$305,000
