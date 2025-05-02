Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Starobin, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Starobin, Belarus
Cottage
Starobin, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Sale of two-storey cottage 229.8 m2! ❤️ For sale is an incredibly spacious cottage, ideal fo…
$37,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Large house with garden, garden, Russian stove and all communications ❤️ The space, traditio…
$89,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
