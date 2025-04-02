Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smilavichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Smilavichy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 62 m²
$38,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes