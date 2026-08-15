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Residential properties with garden for sale in Smilavichy, Belarus

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houses
5
2 properties total found
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 62 m²
A wooden house is for sale in GP. Smilovichi, Mogilev direction, 23 km. from MKAD.Your well,…
$33,927
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in Smilavichy, Belarus
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale half the house in Smilovichi, Mogilev direction. At the moment, the house is under …
$22,328
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