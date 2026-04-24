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Offices for Sale in Smarhon' District, Belarus

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Office 380 m² in Smarhon, Belarus
Office 380 m²
Smarhon, Belarus
Area 380 m²
Sale of the building 380 m2 in Smorgon, Balysh str. d.8. Downtown. The building is 2-storey…
$197,000
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