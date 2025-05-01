Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smarhon' District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Smarhon' District, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 491 m² in Kreuski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 491 m²
Kreuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a unique property! Location: Vauki village, Smorgon district, on the border of Minsk…
$30,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go