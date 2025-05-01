Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
The price is reduced for a residential house in Smolevichi. 1987 Gp, 7 rooms in total.2 leve…
$58,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
An old strong house for reconstruction. There is a permit for reconstruction. The project ca…
$27,500
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A cozy house is sold. Readiness is 100%. City Center, near shops, school, children's sad, bu…
$85,000
