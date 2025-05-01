Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Residential cozy house in the satellite town of Smolevichi, Minsk region, Moscow direction, …
$59,900
Leave a request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
The price is reduced for a residential house in Smolevichi. 1987 Gp, 7 rooms in total.2 leve…
$58,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
The final project of the one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all …
$265,199
Leave a request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Modern spacious house in the city center with a garage! ❤️ For sale high-quality built and s…
$69,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go