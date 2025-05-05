Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 180 m²
For sale is a magnificent cottage 100% brick in Smolevichi, Gomelsky! We're inviting you to …
$125,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go