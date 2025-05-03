Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Warehouse 450 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 450 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Rental of industrial warehouses in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for you…
Price on request
Warehouse 593 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 593 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 1
Lent out production and administrative areas located 39 km from Minsk at the address: Minsk …
$3
per month
