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  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Shop 500 m² in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 500 m²
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/8
We rent a room for a car dealership! Are you looking for a spacious and comfortable room for…
$6,000
per month
Leave a request
Shop 2 000 m² in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 2 000 m²
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 64
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Link to Tik Tok review We bring to your attention a unique offer for your business - renting…
$10,000
per month
VAT
Leave a request
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