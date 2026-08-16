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Monthly rent of houses in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

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6 room house in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
6 room house
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage in Baguta is for rent. Logoi direction, distance from MKAD: 17 km. The total a…
$3,000
per month
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