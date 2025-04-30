Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Sluck, Belarus

13 properties total found
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Slutsk, Per. Seregina. A home for a big family. It is possible registratio…
$49,900
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Cozy house for sale in. Slutske. Total area 122.3 m2; Residential area 64.1 m2; Kitchen 16.6…
$65,000
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 164 m²
2-storey house for year-round living, filled with family coziness and warm atmosphere. If yo…
$165,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 203 m²
On the land plot there is a garden, a gazebo, a summer kitchen, a basement. Ground floor: ki…
$55,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 245 m²
Offered for sale is an excellent cottage, ideal for comfortable family living in Slutsk, Min…
$163,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Warm house with gas heating and central communications ❤️We offer you a great option for a c…
$34,900
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 62 m²
A cozy house for sale in Slutsk. Total area 62 m2; residential 45 m2; kitchen 8.69. Wall mat…
$35,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale in Slutsk, on Socialist street. The house is wooden, built in 1947. It consis…
$9,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 51 m²
A house with gas heating is for sale in the center of Slutsk. The radiators in the house are…
$29,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Cozy and good-quality house for sale in Slutsk, Branovichskaya str., Minsk region, 97 km fro…
$53,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A cozy house for sale in Slutsk. The house consists of 3 living rooms. Total area of 74.7m2;…
$40,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A residential house with a land plot in Slutsk is for sale. Total area: 44.4 sqm Wall materi…
$7,000
