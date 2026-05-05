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Residential properties with garage for sale in Sluck, Belarus

;
apartments
31
houses
13
9 properties total found
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Spacious house of timber with four rooms and summer kitchen ❤️House of timber 70.4 m2 (resid…
$24,900
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A cozy house for sale in Slutsk. The house consists of 3 living rooms. Total area of 74.7m2;…
$40,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
in Sluck, Belarus
Sluck, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Poldom in the centre of Slutsk ❤️ Half houses in the city center: 29.3 sq.m., residential - …
$16,300
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale a cozy house in the heart of Slutsk. ❤️ A comfortable house with good repairs and e…
$58,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 72 m²
House 71.9 sq.m. in a quiet area of Slutsk ❤️ Spacious house 71.9 sq.m in a quiet area of Sl…
$41,500
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Spacious brick house with all communications ❤️ For sale 2-storey cottage in a quiet area of…
$97,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 113 m²
Residential house with garage and garden in Slutsk ❤️ A spacious residential building in Slu…
$53,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 77 m²
House for sale with all amenities at the address: Slutsk, Vecherkevich str. The house with a…
$42,000
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