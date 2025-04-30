Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sluck
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Sluck, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 164 m²
2-storey house for year-round living, filled with family coziness and warm atmosphere. If yo…
$165,000
