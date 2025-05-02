Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Slonim, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house built in 1968 on Karbyshev Street is for sale. The ceiling height is about 2.6 m. Th…
$14,800
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house on Kirova Street is for sale. The house has gas heating, central water, light, loc…
$10,800
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A solid, brick house with a spacious layout is sold. Total area of ​​99 sq. m., residential …
$28,000
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house on the street is for sale. Vilna, consisting of two large rooms and one smaller, w…
$15,300
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale part of the house (3k apartment) with a separate entrance along the street. Pushkin…
$8,000
