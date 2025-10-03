Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slonim
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Slonim, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Slonim, Belarus
Cottage
Slonim, Belarus
Area 202 m²
For sale cottage on the street. Undergrowth. Total area - 201.8m2, residential - 110.1m2, ki…
$98,000
