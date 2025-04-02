Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slawharad District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Slawharad District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kabinogorskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Kabinogorskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
In 2024, the house was reconstructed. The house was raised, the lags and the roof were repla…
$33,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Slawharad District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes