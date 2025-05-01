Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Shumilina District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Shumilina District, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Mikalaeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mikalaeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
For sale cottage on the banks of the Western Dvina!Vitebsk region, d. RypinshchinaLand area …
$229,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Shumilina District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go