Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sharkawshchyna District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Sharkawshchyna District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Sharkawshchyna, Belarus
House
Sharkawshchyna, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Sale of a residential house, with a land plot of 12 acres, in Sharkivshchyna, Vitebsk region…
$69,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$85,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sharkawshchyna District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes