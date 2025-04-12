Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sharkawshchyna District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sharkawshchyna District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Sharkawshchyna, Belarus
House
Sharkawshchyna, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Sale of a residential house, with a land plot of 12 acres, in Sharkivshchyna, Vitebsk region…
$69,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$85,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sharkawshchyna District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes