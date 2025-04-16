Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sapotskin
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Sapotskin, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sapotskin, Belarus
House
Sapotskin, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Location: Sopotskin, Teolinska Street (20 km from Grodno).General information about the hous…
$30,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes