Shops for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 102 m² in Cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 102 m²
Cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/1
Shopping room 102 sq.m. near Soligorsk ❤️ The retail space of 102 sq.m. near Soligorsk is a …
$11,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
