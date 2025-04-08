Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ryasnenskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ryasnenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Drybin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Drybin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
Net sale. OOO "VSP real estate-invest"UNODC 193594828License of the Ministry of Justice No02…
$22,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ryasnenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes