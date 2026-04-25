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Manufacture Buildings in Ruzhany, Belarus

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Manufacture 3 597 m² in Ruzhany, Belarus
Manufacture 3 597 m²
Ruzhany, Belarus
Area 3 597 m²
Floor 1
Production and warehouse base in the property in the urban village of Ruzhany Pruzhany distr…
$70,000
VAT
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