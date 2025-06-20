Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Rudziensk, Belarus

Cottage in Rudziensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Good house in the satellite city Rudensk. street Adamovich, 1631 kilometers from Moscow.The …
$110,000
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The total area of the house is 110.3 m2,…
$86,900
