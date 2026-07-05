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  3. Rechytsa District
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  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Rechytsa District, Belarus

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сommercial properties
4
1 property total found
Shop 344 m² in Rechytsa, Belarus
Shop 344 m²
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a commercial building (finished business with high return)Address: Rechitsa, St. Syd…
$322,303
VAT
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