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Restaurants for sale in Rechytsa District, Belarus

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Restaurant 308 m² in Rechytsa, Belarus
Restaurant 308 m²
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 308 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of cafes in a convenient locationAddress: Gomel region, Rechitsky district, Rechitsa, K…
$189,000
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