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Shops for sale in Rahačoŭ District, Belarus

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1 property total found
Shop 431 m² in Rahachow, Belarus
Shop 431 m²
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 431 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of the commercial buildingAddress: Gomel region, Rogachevsky district, Rogachev, Sverdl…
$367,500
VAT
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