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Residential properties with garden for sale in Radun, Belarus

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houses
7
3 properties total found
in Radun, Belarus
Radun, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Half of the house is for sale in the urban village of Radun in the Voronovsky district, 25 k…
$15,500
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A cozy house for sale in G.P. Radun, Voronovsky district on Dzerzhinsky Street. Convenient l…
$21,500
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House in Radun, Belarus
House
Radun, Belarus
Area 118 m²
A share of the house is for sale in GP. Radun of Voronov district. Great option for a big fa…
$18,300
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