Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Radashkovichy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Radashkovichy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Cozy house for sale in the heart of the state enterprise Radoshkovichi 25 km from Minsk! The…
$39,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes