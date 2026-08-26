Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Radashkovichy
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Radashkovichy, Belarus

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Spacious cottage in Radoshkovichi.A house that has room for all the most important things.Im…
$392 354
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go