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Warehouses for sale in Pyetrykaw District, Belarus

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1 property total found
Warehouse 600 m² in Mysanka, Belarus
Warehouse 600 m²
Mysanka, Belarus
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
Contract number with the agency 86/1 from 2026-02-27
$35,621
VAT
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