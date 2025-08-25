Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pyetrykaw District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pyetrykaw District, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Liaskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
We present for sale a unique investment lot: a land plot with an object of unfinished constr…
$19,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pyetrykaw District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go