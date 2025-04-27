Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pukhavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Druzhny, Belarus
Townhouse
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Spacious 4-room townhouse (apartment) with an area of 133.6 m2 in Druzhny p., Flower Lane, P…
$75,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go