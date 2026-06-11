Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pukhavichy District
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

;
сommercial properties
5
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 158 m² in Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 158 m²
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy estate in a picturesque place. Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, Novopolsky…
$141,943
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go