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Pool Houses for sale in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
For sale well-groomed cottage 15 km from the city of Borisov.V / T Red October. A smooth, we…
$19,017
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Properties features in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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