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Сommercial property in Pruzhany District, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 180 m² in Kalyadzichy, Belarus
Commercial property 180 m²
Kalyadzichy, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
The facility is located in close proximity to the busy highway on Brest, which provides exce…
$13,000
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