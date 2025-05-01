Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Praudzinsky
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Praudzinsky, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Praudzinsky, Belarus
House
Praudzinsky, Belarus
Area 300 m²
On sale 2 houses of 2019 built on a plot of 25 acres in private ownership. The house is bein…
$69,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go