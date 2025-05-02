Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pleshchanitsy
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Capital log house for sale (59 sq.m.) on a flat plot (20.01 acres) in GP. Pests - 52 km from…
$21,950
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house.Spacious house in the Pleshchenitsa! In an ecologically clean area …
$39,000
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 194 m²
For sale residential house 194.4 sq.m. (capital unfinished construction) in Pleschenitsy, 52…
$36,000
